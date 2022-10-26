US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 661,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 61,299 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

