US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 73.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 847,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,134 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 311,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 53,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

