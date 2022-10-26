US Bancorp DE Sells 1,027 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of MGE Energy worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.