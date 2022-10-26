US Bancorp DE Sells 1,167 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

