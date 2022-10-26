US Bancorp DE Sells 20,145 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Exponent worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 73.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 154.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.