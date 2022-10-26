US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

EWJ opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.