V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

