Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

