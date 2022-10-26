VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.