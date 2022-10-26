Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VOE opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

