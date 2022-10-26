VIBE Market Cap Hits $662,814.31 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $662,814.31 and approximately $166.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

