Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 122,489 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $196,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 211.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

NTB opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

