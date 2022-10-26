Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,040 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 188,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $376,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.