Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SJW Group by 267.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in SJW Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.43 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

