Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 139,614 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Five Below worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

FIVE opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

