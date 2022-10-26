Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,640 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average is $194.05. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

