Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 492,960 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 350.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 492,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Tapestry worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

Tapestry Trading Up 5.3 %

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

