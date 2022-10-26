Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Dover by 34.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.36. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

