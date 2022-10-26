Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 143,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Jack in the Box worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 367.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 83.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

