Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ProAssurance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after buying an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.59 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

