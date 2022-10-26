Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1,677.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

