Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.97 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Assurant worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after buying an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.76 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

