Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vector Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE VGR opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

