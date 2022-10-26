Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,025 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Brady worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Brady by 10.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 3,227.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Brady Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

