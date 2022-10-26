Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1,975.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 332,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,082,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

