Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,939 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential Trading Up 3.2 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE EQR opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

