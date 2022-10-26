Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,563 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Movado Group worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $739.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

