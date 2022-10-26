Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,141 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Weis Markets worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

