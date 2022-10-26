Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,407 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,407 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of SiTime worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.94. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,454. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.