ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 3.6%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 5,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,274,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 29.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 27.5% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 252,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 22.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $392,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

