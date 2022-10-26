Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,207,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,394 shares of company stock worth $4,193,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

