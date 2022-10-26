Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after buying an additional 1,401,208 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after buying an additional 554,953 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

