VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

VOC opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 95.32% and a net margin of 92.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

