W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WRB opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Insider Activity

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Earnings History for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.