W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WRB opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.