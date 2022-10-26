WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.45.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after buying an additional 141,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

