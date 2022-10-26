Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 35.52%. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

