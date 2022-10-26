Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 35.52%. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $29.50.
Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
