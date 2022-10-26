WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WestRock were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock Price Performance

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

