WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.59. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.