Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SPGYF opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

