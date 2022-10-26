Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 754 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 239,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 44,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 215,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JPM opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $359.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

