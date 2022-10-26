Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 9,088.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE WWW opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $38.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

