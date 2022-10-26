Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $154,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Woodward Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.88.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.97 per share, with a total value of $46,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

