Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 43,140 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $25.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.83.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
