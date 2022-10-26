Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 43,140 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $25.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 376.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,461.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

