WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.05. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

