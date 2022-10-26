Xerox Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by an average of 2,500.0% per year over the last three years.

Xerox Trading Down 14.0 %

XRX stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

