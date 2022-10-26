Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,442 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

