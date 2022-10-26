Xponance Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

ITT stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

