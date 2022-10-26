Xponance Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety stock opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

