Xponance Inc. Acquires 7,452 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 194,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

