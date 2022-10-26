Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNL opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

